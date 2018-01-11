Downside to end of off-peak pass

The Public Transport Council has made a poor decision by terminating the $40 off-peak travelling concession pass for seniors (Disappointing move to end off-peak transport pass for seniors, by Mr Cheng Choon Fei; Jan 10)

Ending it simply means two things to the affected group of seniors.

First, they will have to travel together with the crowd during peak hours again.

Second, those who still own cars will be encouraged to drive again as the more expensive concession pass is not a good option.

We should use cheaper travel options to keep seniors active.

Singapore would not be what it is today if not for the seniors who helped to build the nation. By helping the seniors to keep active, we are helping them to keep healthy.

Chee Chi Weng