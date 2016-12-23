Do more to support those who feed strays

I was heartened to read the report "Pet-food donation drive to bring relief to stray feeders" (Dec 20).

These individuals are playing an active and responsible role in helping animal caregivers through donation drives, which raise awareness about the plight of street animals.

Animal caregivers clean up after the animals have finished their meal. This is to avoid leftover food or dirtying of the premises. They also take care of the animals which fall sick, sometimes paying for the care out of their own pockets, or by seeking public donations.

The Ministry of National Development and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority should work with the town councils in allowing animal caregivers to feed the street animals responsibly. They should also come up with the guidelines, where necessary, such as making animal caregivers understand the importance of cleaning up after feeding the animals. Animal welfare organisations can also help to spread the message.

Perhaps the pet-food donation drive can be extended to other areas so that the caregivers don't have to worry about the costs and are able to focus on finding new homes for the street animals.

The public and the authorities must continue to support animal caregivers in keeping up the good work of caring for the street animals.

Darren Chan Keng Leong