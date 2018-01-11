Caught off guard by end of seniors' off-peak card

I am one of the seniors who was completely caught off-guard by the termination of the $40 off-peak concession pass - I found out when I went to top up my card (Disappointing move to end off-peak transport pass for seniors, by Mr Cheng Choon Fei; Jan 10).

The staff simply told me that it had been discontinued, without giving further details.

It is not only unfair, but a sign of poor customer relations too.

Sufficient time should be given through announcements in newspapers and posters at the station, among others.

As most seniors have retired and are unemployed, saving a little on transport fare goes a long way and helps to stretch our dollar.

With the $40 off-peak concession pass, most seniors could frequently enjoy outings with their spouses, and visit family and friends often.

This group of citizens worked hard in the early days of our nationhood, brought up families and contributed to a successful Singapore.

Giving them this small benefit is a way of showing our appreciation.

I hope the Government will consider restoring the $40 off-peak pass.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak