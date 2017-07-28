UOB reports rise in Q2 net earnings

Office workers carrying umbrellas pass a UOB bank branch in Singapore.
Office workers carrying umbrellas pass a UOB bank branch in Singapore.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
23 min ago

SINGAPORE - UOB Group reported net earnings of S$845 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 4.6 per cent over the first quarter of 2017 and 5.5 per cent higher than a year ago, largely due to growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.

For the first half of 2017, net earnings came in at S$1.65 billion, 5.5 per cent higher from a year ago.

Total income rose 7.8 per cent to S$4.31 billion, the company said in a filing on the SGX on Friday (July 28).

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share. The scrip dividend scheme will be applied to the interim dividend.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice