UOB reports rise in Q2 net earnings

SINGAPORE - UOB Group reported net earnings of S$845 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 4.6 per cent over the first quarter of 2017 and 5.5 per cent higher than a year ago, largely due to growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.

For the first half of 2017, net earnings came in at S$1.65 billion, 5.5 per cent higher from a year ago.

Total income rose 7.8 per cent to S$4.31 billion, the company said in a filing on the SGX on Friday (July 28).

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share. The scrip dividend scheme will be applied to the interim dividend.