Singapore equities jump as investors pile into bank, property counters

SINGAPORE - Investors piled into banks and property counters ahead of several key blue chip firms' earnings and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, sending Singapore shares to a two-year high.

The Straits Times Index jumped 0.51 per cent or 17.03 points to 3,327.83, led by the banks, City Developments, CapitaLand and Thai Beverage.

OCBC Bank rallied 1.3 per cent or 14 cents to $11.18; DBS Group gained 0.7 per cent or 14 cents to $21.60; UOB rose 0.5 per cent or 11 cents to $24.20. Thai Beverage jumped 3.8 per cent or 3.5 cents to 96.5 cents; CapitaLand rose 0.8 per cent or three cents to $3.74.

