Sales of new private homes and ECs almost double in July from June

SINGAPORE - Singapore developers sold 2,086 private homes and executive condominiums last month, nearly double the total in June, albeit a traditionally lull period, which had a total sales figure of 1,064.

ECs were the standout performer with a bumper crop of 978 units snapped up in July. This was nearly 20 per cent higher than the 830 EC units sold in the same month last year - which had been the highest monthly sale of EC units ince November 2014.

July's strong sales numbers is likely due to the strong performance of certain projects, such as the Hundred Palms Residences EC in Yio Chu Kang Road, which sold all of its 531 units at its launch on July 22.

Other executive condominiums which posted good sales include Inz residence in Choa Chu Kang, which sold 65 units and Parc Life in Sembawang which moved 63 units.

Excluding ECs, the number of new private homes sold in July jumped by 35 per cent compared with June, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Developers sold 1,108 units last month, 288 more than the 820 new private homes moved in June.

July's sales were comparable to the 1,092 units moved in the same month last year.

June, the school holiday month, is a traditionally lull period for the property market, as well as having fewer number of homes hitting the market.

Developers launched 692 units in July, much higher than the 159 units launched in June.

There were 570 units sold in the suburban areas, while 334 were sold in the city fringe and 201 in the city areas.

The top-selling project was luxury condominium Martin Modern in Martin Place, which moved 109 units. The Santorini in Tampines followed with 82 units sold.