Real estate engine Yotcha.com unveils agent finding feature

SINGAPORE - Real estate engine Yotcha.com has unveiled SG Agent Match, a user-friendly tool that would help home owners and home seekers to find the right property agent at the click of a button.

The Beta version of the application has been up where users can try to link up with an agent right for them for their property search and transaction processes.

"We all want an agent that is experienced and professional. SG Agent Match provides a user-centred and objective platform for home owners and home seekers alike to find a qualified agent," the company said in a release issued on Thursday (Dec 29).

SG Agent Match curates thousands of data points about individual agents to come up with a recommended list of 10 best matches that is tailored to the individual home owner or home seeker, the release added.

There are over 31,000 property agents in Singapore where real estate and rental business is one of the main wheels of the economic cog.

But, about a third of these agents are either inactive or work on a part-time basis, Yotcha.com said.

"By focusing on the agents who are active in the area where the home owner or home seeker is looking, SG Agent Match helps encourage better quality real estate agency services that will benefit various participants."