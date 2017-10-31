URA releases residential sites at Cuscaden Road, Chong Kuo Road

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released two residential sites for sale on Tuesday (Oct 31), one of which is a reserve list parcel, that can together yield another 250 new homes.

A 4,282.9 square metre site at Chong Kuo Road, off Sembawang Road, comes from the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the second half of 2017. It can accommodate 80 units in a 5-storey development with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 5,997 sq m.

A plum 5,722.6 sq m site at Cuscaden Road is available for application under the reserve list, which means its tender will be triggered when a developer submits an indicative bid which is acceptable.

The prime Orchard Road parcel can accommodate 100 apartments and has a maximum building height of 100m and GFA of 16,024 sq m.

URA also disclosed it will be releasing for sale two other confirmed list residential sites in November and December - a parcel at Handy Road and an executive condominium plot at Sumang Walk.

It said the tender closing for the Chong Kuo Road site - and for the sites at Handy Road and Sumang Walk - will all fall at noon on Jan 30, 2018.

The Government ramped up supply of development sites in the second half-year in the wake of bullish bidding for plots and a declining stock of unsold private homes. But the hunger for land has triggered the release of several sites on URA's reserve list and revived collective sale fever.

URA has one remaining confirmed list residential site to release - a choice one at Hillview Rise slated to go on sale in December - and several more on its reserve list.