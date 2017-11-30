URA launches plum Holland Road site on confirmed list

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched on Thursday (Nov 30) the tender for a commercial and residential site in Holland Road under a dual-envelope concept and price tender that will close on March 20, 2018.

Located near Holland Village MRT Station, the site can have a maximum gross floor area of 59,715 square metres, of which up to 13,500 sq m can be for retail use. The URA has also set a cap of 570 residential units for the project.

It has also launched the tender for a private housing site along Handy Road in the Dhoby Ghaut area that can yield about 130 residential units. The tender for this site will close on Jan 30, 2018, together with another private residential site at Chong Kuo Road and the executive condominium or EC site at Sumang Walk under a batched-tender exercise.

The Holland Road and Handy Road sites are being launched for sale under the confirmed list of the second-half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

Sites on the confirmed list are launched for tender according to schedule, regardless of demand.

The URA also made available for application under the reserve list two private housing sites - one in Mattar Road that can yield about 255 units and another in Canberra Drive that can yield about 765 units.

Sites on the reserve list are launched for tender only upon successful application by a developer or when there is sufficient market interest in a site.

All four sites have 99-year leasehold tenure. Together, they can potentially yield about 1,720 residential units, the URA said in its release.

The land parcel at Holland Road is the first sale site to be launched as part of the Holland Village Extension plan unveiled in the Master Plan 2014.



"As the design quality of the new development is critical to set Holland Village apart as a distinctive and endearing Identity Node, a concept and price revenue tender system will be adopted to evaluate the tenders received for the commercial and residential site," the URA said.

Under this system, tenderers are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes. The concept proposals should demonstrate how the proposed development on the land parcel will address the following evaluation criteria: quality of design concept, quality of public realm, and track record.

A Concept Evaluation Committee (CEC) will first evaluate the concept proposal against the evaluation criteria. Only concept proposals that substantially satisfy the evaluation criteria will be short-listed by the CEC for the second stage of the tender evaluation.

At the second stage, the price envelopes of proposals with acceptable concepts will be opened for consideration. The site will then be awarded to the tender with the highest bid among those with acceptable concept proposals.

The URA will be conducting a briefing session on the key planning and urban design requirements as well as the evaluation criteria for the Holland Road site on Dec 8, 2017.