Strong response on first day of sales at Le Quest in Bukit Batok

Singapore - The latest project by Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Le Quest drew a strong sales response on Saturday, the first day of its launch. 280 units were sold at mixed development Le Quest by the end of Saturday.

Le Quest comprises 516 studio and one- to four-bedroom units and over 6,000 square metres of commercial space. Studio to three-bedroom units were the most popular among buyers who booked their units on Saturday.

The residential units were transacted at an average of $1,280 per sq ft. Homebuyers were drawn to living in the region at affordable prices. Homebuyer Ms Chen Si, 26, was one of the first to purchase a unit today. The three-bedroom buyer said: "I plan to stay at Le Quest with my parents. We are drawn to the prospect of living close to new developments like the Jurong Lake District and Tengah. The price is reasonable considering the convenience of having everything we need in the development."

Another homebuyer Mr William Yeo, 37, an auditor who is based in Vietnam flew in specially to book his unit.

Deputy general manager of Qingjian Realty Ms Yen Chong said that the company "was glad that many homebuyers have chosen to journey with us and we will continue to support homeowners towards their desired lifestyles."

"Bukit Batok is an area with large growth potential - with Le Quest and the full slate of plans for the West of Singapore. Not many new developments are expected to launch in the area in the short term, so that is definitely a main factor in buyers' consideration," said senior director of research & consultancy at Savills Alan Cheong.

Chief executive officer of PropNex Ismail Gafoor said: "Its Bukit Batok location is a huge draw with its proximity to up-and-coming projects like the Singapore-KL High Speed Rail Terminus and the rejuvenation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)'s Master Plan."

Details on the next phase of sales will be announced later.