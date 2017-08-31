Singapore charges to developers enhancing land use up 13.8% for non-landed homes

SINGAPORE - The development charge (DC) rates for non-landed residential use has been raised by 13.8 per cent on average, amid improved sentiment in the property market.

The charges are levied by the Government for enhancing the use of some sites or building bigger projects on them. They are revised on a half yearly basis by the Ministry of National Development (MND), in consultation with the Chief Valuer.

MND said on Thursday (Aug 31) that DC rates for three use groups - commercial, landed residential and non-landed residential - have gone up.

The DC rates for all other use groups, including industry, places of worship and hotel and hospital, remain unchanged.

The DC rates for non-landed homes received the biggest hikes, ranging from 6 per cent to 29 per cent.

The largest increase of 29 per cent was applied to the Tampines Road, Hougang, Punggol and Sengkang areas.

The DC rates for landed homes were raised by 7 to 9 per cent, although these hikes have been applied only to five areas.

As with the non-landed use group, the biggest increase of 9 per cent in DC rates for landed homes was applied to the Tampines Road, Hougang, Punggol and Sengkang area.

The DC rates for commercial use increased by 3.8 per cent on average, with hikes ranging from 3 per cent to 11 per cent, with the biggest hikes applying to five areas, including the Paya Lebar, Woodlands and Boon Lay areas.