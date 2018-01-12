M&L Hospitality launches new hotel in Sydney

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based M&L Hospitality has opened its new 182-room hotel in Sydney, its third property in Sydney to date.

West Hotel is the second new hotel to be constructed in Sydney's central business district in the last 17 years, the hotel group highlighted. Situated on Sussex Street, it is close to the new Barangaroo commercial and leisure precinct as well as the Darling Harbour waterfront.

Neil Maxwell, chief executive of M&L Hospitality, said: "Corporate and leisure travellers are demanding a distinctly different hotel stay, with many opting for a boutique, personalised and well-located hotel experience. West Hotel's prime position close to Barangaroo and strong design elements will provide these travellers with a truly new and unique hotel experience in this dynamic Sydney CBD location."

M&L Hospitality's portfolio spans 15 hotel properties in prime, central locations in international gateway cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Auckland, Christchurch, Singapore, London, Manchester, Prague, Brussels and Amsterdam.

M&L Hospitality, which was established by the Kum family, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grandline International.