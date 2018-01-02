HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

SINGAPORE - HDB resale prices edged down 0.2 per cent in the final quarter of last year, making for a full-year price drop of 1.5 per cent, according to flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Jan 2).

HDB also said it will launch its first Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise for 2018 in February with an offering of about 3,600 flats in Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Tampines and Woodlands.

This will bring the total BTO flat supply for 2018 to about 17,000 units, keeping the supply of flats on a par with last year's.

The final resale price index for the fourth quarter of 2017, together with more detailed public housing data, will be released on Jan 26, HDB said.