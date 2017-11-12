Developers sold 230 homes at Parc Botannia in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - The latest condominium to hit the market saw a total of 230 units sold on its first weekend of launch.

The developers - Sing Holdings and Wee Hur Holdings - achieved an average price of about $1,270 per square foot for the units sold at Parc Botannia in Sengkang.

The development, a 70:30 joint venture with Sing Holdings as the majority partner, sits on a 99-year leasehold site with a land area of 185,095 square feet.

It comprises four 22-storey towers of 735 apartments, with one-bedroom to five-bedroom units ranging from 431 sq ft to 1,679 sq ft.

The condo is located next to the Thanggam LRT station, a few stops away from the Sengkang MRT station.

"We are very encouraged by the healthy take-up rate for the first weekend launch," said Sing Holdings chief executive officer Lee Sze Hao in a statement Sunday (Nov 12).

"There was a good mix of strong demand for homes and investment. Given the unique features and strong attributes of Parc Botannia, we are confident that the sales momentum will continue."