Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

SINGAPORE - The number of private homes and executive condominiums (ECs) sold by developers in 2017 hovers at 14,707 units, 23 per cent higher than the 11,971 units sold in 2016, based on preliminary estimates from the the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 15).

The 2017 sales include 10,682 private residential units, 34 per cent more than the 7,972 units sold in 2016.

The figures are based on the developers' sales survey conducted by the URA and final sales data from the first three quarters of last year.

URA's latest estimates also show that developers sold 531 private residential units and executive condominiums in the typical lull month of December, 43 per cent below what they sold in November.

Of this, some 100 executive condominiums (EC) were sold last month, fewer than the 149 EC units sold in November.

Last month, the top selling projects belong to EL Development. About 50 units were sold at Symphony Suites at a median S$1,027 per square foot (psf), and 44 units at Parc Riveria sold at a median S$1,223 psf.

Parc Botannia, which was launched in November by Sing Holdings and Wee Hur, moved another 32 units at a median S$1,283 psf in December.