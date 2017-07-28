Private home prices fall by 0.1% in Q2

SINGAPORE - Private home prices may have reached their trough, as overall prices fell by 0.1 per cent for the second quarter.

In a more certain sign of the property market's recovery, this was a much slower decline compared with the 0.4 per cent dip in the previous quarter, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Friday (July 28).

However, the dip marked the 15th consecutive quarter of decline.

Prices of non-landed properties declined by 0.1 per cent, a contrast from remaining unchanged in the first quarter, while landed property prices fell by 0.3 per cent, compared with the 1.8 per cent dip in the first quarter.

In the non-landed segment, city fringe property registered a price increase of 0.6 per cent, following a 0.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

However, condos in the core central region, including areas such as Tanglin and Orchard, saw a fall in prices by 0.5 per cent, slightly steeper than the 0.4 per cent decline last quarter.

Values also decreased in suburban areas by 0.3 per cent, in contrast with an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

The rental market remained soft, as rentals of private residential properties slipped 0.2 per cent.

However, this was a much slower decline compared with the first quarter, which slipped 0.9 per cent.

The vacancy rate of completed private homes, excluding executive condos (ECs), was 8.1 per cent at the end of June, unchanged from 8.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Developers sold 3,077 private homes, not counting ECs, in thesecond quarter - higher than the 2,962 shifted last quarter.