US tech company Emerson opens automation solutions centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American technology and engineering company Emerson, which is in the automation solutions business, has opened a new solutions centre in Singapore.

The launch of the US$3 million (S$4.1 million) facility in Pandan Crescent on Friday comes as part of Emerson's drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and services for customers across Asia-Pacific.

"This is a first-of-its-kind facility that shows customers how automation and IoT technologies can drive measurable improvements to the bottom line of their manufacturing processes," said Mr Ron Martin, Asia-Pacific president for Emerson Automation Solutions.

The centre features collaboration spaces that make use of multimedia technology, including augmented reality and virtual reality, where customers can get an immersive experience using Emerson's technologies to operate and maintain the digital plant of the future.

It also houses two built-out plant settings. One of them, a scaled-down replica of a process manufacturing facility, simulates the processes of a typical plant, such as an oil refinery, and is equipped with Emerson's digital solutions for process control and safety systems, and new industrial IoT technologies.

Singapore Economic Development Board managing director Chng Kai said in a statement: "Emerson's new solutions centre builds on Singapore's deep engineering and innovation capabilities in high-value manufacturing, to accelerate manufacturers' digital transformation journeys within Singapore and across the region."

The solutions centre is the latest addition to Emerson's growing investment in automation technologies, services and engineering based in Singapore. An additive manufacturing plant opened in March.

Emerson also said on Friday it is teaming up with Singapore Polytechnic to support an upgrade of the training facilities and instructional materials for the polytechnic's Continuing Education Training courses, including the Earn and Learn Program (ELP) for the chemicals sector. The ELP is part of the SkillsFuture Singapore initiative to help individuals develop skills mastery and find fulfilling careers.

Emerson will install control systems, essential asset monitoring, and field instrumentation in three integrated process manufacturing units at the polytechnic's chemical engineering training facility.

When commissioned in June 2018, the integrated pilot plant and associated training courses will enhance the polytechnic's efforts in producing Industrial IoT-ready graduates for Singapore's workforce, said Emerson.