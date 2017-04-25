Two new digital platforms in the works for Singapore's maritime industry: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Two new digital platforms are being developed to ready Singapore's maritime industry for digital transformation, said Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure on Tuesday (April 25).

Speaking at the opening of the Sea Asia conference, Mr Khaw, who is also Minister of Transport, said that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is developing the Maritime Single Window, which will provide a single portal access to submit documents for port clearance.

There is also a cross-Government effort to develop the next-generation National Trade Platform, which will be an integrated, one-stop digital platform connecting shippers, shipping lines, the port, Government agencies and logistics players.

"These initiatives will deepen collaboration along supply chains, and strengthen linkages within the trade, shipping and logistics eco-systems in Singapore. They will enable Singapore to play a bigger role in new areas such as e-fulfilment and multi-modal connectivity," said Mr Khaw.

He added the Government is also taking steps to help companies in Singapore develop capabilities to succeed in the future landscape.

The MPA's enhanced Maritime Cluster Fund, for example, now provides more co-funding for companies that want to use technology to optimise their processes or transform their business model.

Mr Khaw also stressed it is key to prepare Singaporeans for this transformation, as the jobs of tomorrow will be "more knowledge-intensive, and require new skill-sets and mind-sets".

"We have to ensure that our maritime manpower is equipped to handle transformation for some of them, to drive the transformation.

To this end, the MPA has enhanced co-funding for training in areas such as data analytics and new maritime technologies, which will reinforce the quality of the country's maritime workforce.

The Sea Asia event at Marina Bay Sands runs until Thursday (Apr 27). It is held every other year in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week.