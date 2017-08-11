Singapore retail sales up stronger 1.9% in June

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore rose a stronger-than-expected 1.9 per cent in June from a year ago, despite a 5.6 per cent drop in auto sales, as most other categories enjoyed growth.

June's performance was also stronger than the 0.8 per cent increase in retail takings in May, revised down from a 0.9 per cent rise.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales in June grew 4 per cent year-on-year, according to Department of Statistics data released on Friday (Aug 11).

June's total retail sales is estimated at S$3.7 billion, higher than the S$3.6 billion in June 2016.

Watches & jewellery was the best performer, with sales up 12 per cent year-on-year. Also growing strongly were sales at department stores (+7.3 per cent) and petrol service stations (+9.8 per cent).

Food retailers saw sales slip again, with a 5.8 per cent fall in June, while mini-marts & convenience stores posted a 1.4 per cent drop.

Compared to the previous month, June retail sales dipped 0.5 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, they edged up 0.1 per cent.