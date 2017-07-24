Singapore headline inflation eases to 0.5% in June

SINGAPORE - Singapore's overall consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent in June from a year earlier, slowing significantly from the 1.4 per cent year-on-year increase seen in May, according to figures from the Department of Statistics on Monday (July 24).

The headline inflation rate in May was boosted by a base-effect resulting from a fall in the rate in May 2016 when rebates on service & conservancy charges (S&CC) kicked in.

But there was also a slowing in private road transport inflation to 3 per cent in June from 6.1 per cent in May, mainly due to a fall in car prices and smaller petrol price increases.

The Singapore central bank's core inflation measure - which excludes price changes for cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies - rose 1.5 per cent, slightly lower than the 1.6 per cent increase in May, due to lower services and food inflation.

Food inflation eased to 1.4 per cent per cent in June from 1.5 per cent in May, as the rate of increase in the prices of non-cooked food items moderated. Meanwhile, the prices of prepared meals continued to rise at a stable pace.

Services inflation edged down to 1.3 per cent in June from 1.4 per cent in May, due to a decline in telecommunications services fees.

Economists polled by Bloomberg and Reuters had forecast headline inflation, or CPI all-items inflation, and core inflation to rise by a slightly stronger 0.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

June's data makes it the seventh straight month of steadily rising consumer prices. Economists have said the steadily rising inflation numbers are unlikely to shift the central bank's neutral monetary policy stance.

For the first half-year, headline inflation has risen 0.7 per cent while core inflation has increased by 1.4 per cent.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade & Industry reiterated on Monday that their forecasts for 2017 core inflation and CPI all-items inflation at 1.0-2.0 per cent and 0.5-1.5 per cent respectively.

They noted that "the projected pickup in inflation can be attributed to the positive contribution of energy-related components and the impact of administrative price increases, rather than generalised demand-induced price pressures."

The "administrative price increases" going forward refer to the rise in S&CC from June this year and the increase in water tariffs from July. U-Save rebates, which have also been increased and will partially offset the impact of higher water prices, are not taken into account in the CPI.