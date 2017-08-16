Singapore beats Hong Kong in liveability rankings for first time

SINGAPORE - Singapore has come out ahead of Hong Kong for the first time in a ranking of the world's most liveable cities.

In an annual report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Singapore rose 11 spots to 35th while Hong Kong fell two places to come in at 45th.

Melbourne was named the world's most liveable city for the seventh straight year, while Damascus in Syria came in last on the list of 140 centres surveyed.

The EIU ranks cities by assigning each a rating for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Hong Kong's slide down the rankings was attributed to the "threat of civil unrest and conflict", following the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy Central protests and the 2016 Mongkok riots that flared up over the Chinese New Year.

The EIU report also noted that global business centres "tend to be victims of their own success".

"The 'big city buzz' that they enjoy can overstretch infrastructure and cause higher crime rates," the report said, noting that while New York, London, Paris and Tokyo are all prestigious hubs with a wealth of recreational activities, all suffer from higher levels of crime, congestion and public transport problems than are deemed comfortable.

"The question is how much wages, the cost of living and personal taste for a location can offset liveability factors."