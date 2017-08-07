Indonesia economy grows 5.01% in Q2, less than expected

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's economy grew at the same pace in the second quarter as in 2017's first period, below market expectations, statistics bureau data showed on Monday (Aug 7).

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.01 per cent in April-June from the same period last year, the bureau said, identical with the first quarter result.

A Reuters poll forecast 5.10 per cent annual growth for the three months ended in June.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4 per cent in April-June.

The government targets the economy to grow 5.2 per cent this year, while the central bank forecasts growth in the middle of the 5.0-5.4 per cent range.

