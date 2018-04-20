Here are the 5 fastest-growing 'green jobs' in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Earth Day on Apr 22, job search site Indeed.com has identified the five fastest growing "green jobs" in Singapore.

Green jobs are those that are focused on helping the environment, Indeed said in a press statement on Friday.

According to its research, employer demand for environmental consultants has increased the most rapidly, with a 115 per cent surge in job postings for this role over the past three years.

This multidisciplinary role requires a diverse skill-set, including expertise in environmental science and business development, Indeed said.

Other environmental jobs that gained traction included technical roles such as environmental specialist, which saw a growth of 109 per cent; water treatment specialist with a 108 per cent growth; and environmental engineer with 70 per cent growth in the last three years.

In addition, managerial positions such as energy manager were also highly sought after with a 94 per cent growth.

Said managing director of Asia-Pacific at Indeed, Chris McDonald: "Singapore has always been proactive about promoting sustainability, with founding father Lee Kuan Yew introducing the Garden City vision as early as 1967. Most recently, Singapore took a bold step by announcing the implementation of the carbon tax by 2019, the first country in South-east Asia to do so."

Added Mr McDonald: "The growth in employer demand for specialised and senior talent in sustainability highlights that these initiatives are bearing fruit, as companies increase their commitment to sustainability by more deeply entrenching environmentally friendly practices into their operations.

"With 2018 designated the Year of Climate Change Action in Singapore, we expect more jobseekers to consider roles in this high-growth and high-purpose sector."