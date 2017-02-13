Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget 2017 at 3.30pm on Feb 20

SINGAPORE - Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget Statement for this year on Monday, Feb 20, at 3.30pm in Parliament.

The Budget Speech will be broadcast live over Channel NewsAsia and 938Live. the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday (Feb 13).

A live webcast of the Speech will be available on the Singapore Budget Website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg), on the Channel NewsAsia website (www.channelnewsasia.com), and on MediaCorp's Toggle interactive service (www.toggle.sg).

There will also be real-time updates of key announcements from the Budget Speech on the MOF Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MOFsg) and the MOF Twitter account (www.twitter.com/MOFsg).

The Straits Times will also have full and in-depth coverage of the Budget on the day. Visit ST's Budget microsite for the the latest news and analyses.

To view Budget-related tweets and postings, the public can use the hashtag #SGBudget2017.

MOF is partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget Speech. Those who wish to tune in to the sign language interpretation may select the relevant viewing option on the Singapore Budget website.

The public can also visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list to receive the full Budget Statement via email after it has been delivered. This free service will be available for sign up from now until Feb 19.

Following Mr Heng's speech, the public can submit their views on the Budget initiatives through any of the feedback channels below:

Reach will also organise a post-Budget dialogue on Thursday, Feb 23, with Senior Minister of State for Finance & Law, Ms Indranee Rajah, and Reach Chairman, Mr Sam Tan, to discuss the Budget measures.

There will be a 'live' Facebook chat on Monday evening, Feb 27, on the Reach Facebook page (www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore) for members of the public to share their feedback on the Budget.

The public can also provide their feedback at the following REACH Listening Points:

For more details, the public can email reach@reach.gov.sg or visit Reach's Budget 2017 microsite at www.reach.gov.sg/budget2017