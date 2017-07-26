E-commerce giant Amazon to launch in Singapore this week: report

SINGAPORE (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Global e-commerce giant Amazon is set to launch its services in Singapore, marking its entry into South-east Asia.

According to popular tech site Techcrunch, the launch could happen as early as this week, based on the teasers posted on social media by the influencer community in the island republic.

Among the influencers include Jaime Teo, theramengirl, Charmaine Seah-Ong and lifestyle portal superadrianme.com with the hashtag #dontsaybojio.

While there is no official Amazon branding present in the teasers, keen-eyed users managed to spot the the distinctive blue tick, which is used by Amazon Prime Now.

The launch, according to the portal, will see services such as Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Now fast delivery and Amazon's e-commerce services made available to Singapore's population, which numbers over five million people.

No details on pricing are available at the moment.

Amazon's move is timely as rival Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has been rapidly expanding in South-east Asia over the past year, led by major investments in Malaysia like the Digital Free Trade Zone, its first e-hub outside of China along with the availability of the Alipay digital wallet and Alibaba Cloud service.