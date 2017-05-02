Daren Tang elected chairman of standing committee on copyright at world body

SINGAPORE - Mr Daren Tang, chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos), has assumed the chairmanship of the standing committee on copyright and related rights (SCCR) at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo).

The election, a first for Singapore, took place at Wipo's 34th session in Geneva on Monday (May 1), a release issued by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, stated.

SCCR is a platform for member nations to exchange insights and experiences on copyright matters, initiate international collaborations and facilitate international copyright agreements.

During his two year stint, Mr Tang will help steer the SCCR's discussions on developments to the global copyright regime, it added.

His affirmation was a testament to Mr Tang's extensive IP and trade experience, and will further support Ipos' mission to build strong international networks and shape a robust IP regime in driving innovation and economic development, the MCI release said.

"I am humbled and honoured to be supporting the SCCR's work," Mr Tang said. "Together with all Wipo member states, we will continue our efforts to help make a difference, and develop a vibrant and robust global copyright system that fosters creativity and drives economic growth," he said.

Copyright protects intellectual property such as works of music, literature, movies and software, with copyright industries contributing to a country's national gross domestic product and national employment. According to a 2014 study by Wipo, copyright industries contributed an average 5.2 per cent to national GDP across 42 nations, and 5.3 per cent to national employment, the MCI release said.

In Singapore, copyright industries contributed 6.2 per cent to both GDP and national employment, it added.

The SCCR is currently discussing the scope of copyright protections with a focus on educational activities, libraries and archives, and persons with disabilities. Another issue currently under review by the SCCR is the international protection of broadcasting organisations, the release said.