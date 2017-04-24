Viva Industrial Trust: Building manager Jackson International files for liquidation

SINGAPORE - Viva Industrial Trust said on Sunday night (April 23) that facilities manager Jackson International Pte Ltd, which provides rental income support to Viva for Jackson Square, a light industrial building in Toa Payoh, has filed for liquidation.

Viva does not expect the matter to have a material impact on its financials or distributions for the year ended Dec 31, 2017.

This is primarily due to a rental support bank guarantee of about S$3.87 million, a mortgage on a building that functions like an escrow account for Viva.

Viva's guidance is also based on the assumptions that the property operating expenses in respect of Jackson Square do not increase significantly above S$2 million a year, and that no tenants other than the subsidiaries of Jackson International default on their leases.

Jackson International earned a property upkeep fee of S$2 million per annum, in return for bearing all property operating expenses for Jackson Square.

Three Jackson International subsidiaries also occupy 24 per cent of the net lettable area of Jackson Square.

"If Jackson International files for liquidation, there is a possibility that once your parent is under liquidation, you could be affected too," said RHB analyst Vijay Natarajan.

However, the liquidation of Jackson International means that Viva loses the rental guarantee that would have protected it from any drop in rental income until November 2019.

Viva added that the rental support bank guarantee will not be sufficient to cover the rental support amount for the remaining duration if the Reit managers are unable to renew existing leases and secure sufficient new leases at comparable rental rates.

OCBC analyst Deborah Ong has put her "buy" rating on Viva under review, pending further details.

She wrote: "We projected S$2.4 million and S$0.9 million in rental support for Jackson Square in FY18 and FY19. We expect the impact on VIT to be minimal barring drastic changes in our occupancy assumptions but would like to revisit our assumptions."

Earlier this year, Viva had warned that American oil services company McDermott Asia Pacific would not renew its lease at Jackson Square when it expired in April.

Other oil services heavyweights like Technip, Subsea 7 and Saipem has also moved to relocate their Southeast Asia headquarters from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur to cut costs.

McDermott had accounted for 31 per cent of Jackson Square's gross floor area. Foxconn has since taken up 26 per cent of the vacated space, although the rest remains vacant.

Mr Natarajan said of the situation at Jackson Square: "There has been some pressure on industrial rents since 2015, but things have been better since this year. Last year was a bad year for SMEs and industrial businesses, but this year we are seeing a slight pick up.

"I would say this is an isolated case."