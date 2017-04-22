US stocks dip ahead of French election

Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks fell on Friday (April 21) on mixed earnings and cautious investor sentiment ahead of the French presidential election this weekend.

With polls in France showing a tight contest ahead of Sunday's first round of voting and the chance of a run-off between two anti-eurozone candidates, "nobody wants to take any new position," said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 per cent to 20,547.55.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent to 2,348.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.1 per cent at 5,910.52.

General Electric fell 2.4 per cent as it reported US$619 million (S$864 million) in profits in the first quarter of the year, up from a US$61 million loss in the same period a year ago. However, earnings in the oil and gas business were down.

Schlumberger fell 2.2 per cent as it reported US$6.9 billion in revenues, about US$100 million below expectations. The oil services company pointed to an uptick in activity in some operations, but said "continued underinvestment" by oil producers could lead to a supply crunch in the medium term.

Honeywell International jumped 2.7 per cent as first-quarter earnings were US$1.71 per share, nine cents above analyst expectations.

Mattel slumped 13.6 per cent as it reported a US$113.2 million loss in the first quarter, saying sales were damaged by a glut of toys after the holiday period.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping