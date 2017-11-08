US brokerage Charles Schwab opens Singapore office

Angela Tan

SINGAPORE - Nasdaq-listed brokerage powerhouse Charles Schwab announced on Wednesday (Nov 8) the launch of its Singapore office aimed at providing Singapore and Asian investors greater access to the US market.

The brokerage is hoping to achieve this through its proprietary tools and research, quality service and competitive pricing.

The launch of Charles Schwab Singapore follows a successful system integration and accounts migration in Singapore from optionsXpress, a derivatives trading platform Charles Schwab acquired in 2011.

