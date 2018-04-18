United Food's COO steps down

SINGAPORE - United Food Holdings announced on Tuesday night (April 17) that its chief operating officer (COO) Li Ai had resigned from the company on the same day to "pursue other career opportunities".

Li Ai's roles and responsibilities at the company included product management, raw material procurement, sales and marketing and strategic corporate planning and development, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Ms Li, 52, was appointed the group's chief accountant in 1993, promoted to assistant chief operating officer in 2008, and became chief operating officer in September 2009, according to the company's annual report.

United Food, a producer and supplier of soya bean products and animal feed, announced its FY2017 earnings in late March, which saw it narrow its losses to 68.64 million yuan (S$14.29 million) from a 229.26 million yuan loss it suffered a year ago.