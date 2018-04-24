Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in potential breaches of Singapore laws: forensic accountants

SINGAPORE - Forensic accountants from RSM Corporate Advisory have found potential breaches of various Singapore laws at Trek 2000 International and the involvement of current and former senior company officers, including current chairman and chief executive Henn Tan.

Among other things, RSM raised issues involving possible round-tripping transactions, fabrication and alteration of transaction documents, as well as possible fraudulent and erroneous claims under the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) tax scheme.

RSM found that certain sales to two companies, T-Data Systems and S-Com Solutions (Hong Kong), were not properly justified, and round-tripping transactions caused overstatements of revenue, costs of sales and profits.

Computer servers that were obtained for free were also sold to T-Data for US$400,000, and in turn sold to a subsidiary of Trek 2000 at the same price, and claims were made under the PIC scheme for the purchase of the servers.

Chairman Tan, Gurcharan Singh (former CFO), Poo Teng Pin (former group director of R&D) and Foo Kok Wah (president of operations, sales and customised solutions division) were involved, RSM said in an exchange filing late Monday night (April 23).

RSM also found "serious doubt" on the authenticity of more than US$10 million of sales to certain entities that either shared an address with Trek's office in Hong Kong or may simply not exist. Poo, Hengky Gunawan (manager in the purchasing department) and Singh's names were found on documents related to those transactions, and Tan and Foo are related to the source of those sales.

In addition, crucial facts relating to a US$3.2 million sale of UM1G chips to Indian sign manufacturer Colite Technology could not be established as no one appears to have knowledge or was able to provide the details, RSM said. These include the actual composition of the UM1G chips, how and when the UM1G chips were delivered to Colite, and whether the goods were even delivered at all.

Bank advices amounting to US$250,000 and US$2.4 million received from Tan and S-Com HK respectively were also digitally altered by Hengky at Singh's instructions, with strong indications that alterations were performed to deceive and mislead the auditors, RSM said. Emily Chin (sales coordinator of Trek Technology HK Co) and Dr Shew Paul Waie (head of R&D) were also involved in this transaction with Colite.

The findings were released ahead of Trek's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Shares in the security solutions firm last traded 2.17 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent lower to 22.5 Singapore cents.