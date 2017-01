Tokyo (AFP) - Toshiba shares fell over 10 per cent on the Tokyo market on Thursday (Jan 19) following media reports of expanding losses at its US nuclear power business.

Toshiba dived 10.74 per cent to 257.4 yen in early trade after the Nikkei business daily reported the troubled conglomerate could incur losses of more than 500 billion yen (S$6.23 billion) in the nuclear reactor business.