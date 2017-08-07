Sraits Times Index dips again ending 0.18 per cent lower at 3,320.67 points on Monday

SINGAPORE - Local equities continued to slide on Monday (Aug 7), with the benchmark Straits Times Index giving up 5.85 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 3,320.67.

Turnover across the bourse was 1.67 billion shares worth $1.06 billion as the STI suffered its third straight session in the red .

Good news on the United States jobs front on Friday last week (Aug 4) had pushed up the greenback, but whether its rally has momentum remains to be seen.

The day's strong stocks included electronics provider Venture Corp, which recently posted a 61 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit.

Its shares jumped 7.5 per cent or $1.04 to close at $14.89.

But of the three local banks, only United Overseas Bank ended higher, posting a gain of 22 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to close at $24.25.

DBS Group was the day's biggest loser, shedding 34 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $21.15.

OCBC Bank dropped 10 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $11.11.

The Singapore bourse was the outlier in Asia, where Hong Kong and Tokyo rose on the back of optimism over the stronger US dollar.