Spackman wins camera-equipment supply contracts worth 580m won

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed Spackman Entertainment Group has won contracts to supply camera systems and equipment for three upcoming South Korean drama series.

The three contracts have a tentative total contract value of 580 million Korean won (S$714,000), "subject to changes in final filming schedule", the South Korean entertainment production group said in a press statement on Wednesday morning.

The three dramas are the Korean remake of popular United States drama Suits, to air on Apr 25, 2018 on KBS 2 TV; mystery thriller and romance drama Mistress, to air on Apr 28, 2018 on OCN; and medical drama Life, expected to air in July 2018 on JTBC.

The contracts were secured by Spackman's wholly owned subsidiary, Frame Pictures, which was previously awarded camera equipment contracts worth 550 million Korean won for two other dramas on Apr 4.

Spackman shares closed unchanged at 8.2 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the announcement.