Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

SINGAPORE- Singtel-owned Optus in Australia announced that it has successfully acquired a variety of new metropolitan licences for customers in the 2300 MHz and 3500 MHz spectrum bands.

Optus won two 2300MHz lots in Sydney and Melbourne, and three 3500MHz lots in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide for A$6.5 million (S$6.7 million).

The 3500MHz band, globally harmonised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is recognised as the 5G pioneer band and its acquisition complements Optus' 3500MHz metro holdings.

"This acquisition of new spectrum assets in the 2300 and 3500MHz bands ensures we are future proofing our network to meet our customers' increasing data demands," said Optus Networks managing director Dennis Wong in a statement.

Mr Wong added that the new spectrum strengthened Optus' position in the race towards 5G.