Singtel, EDMI to develop smart meters in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singtel and global smart metering solutions provider EDMI Limited are collaborating to develop smart electric metering infrastructure for Singapore, the telco announced on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The partners have successfully tested smart electric meters, powered by Singtel's nationwide Cat-M1 cellular Internet of Things (IoT) network.

The combination of smart meters with the IoT network enables the secure wireless transmission of real-time meter readings at regular intervals to the power grid.

It also allows electricity suppliers to monitor electricity consumption and forecast demand more accurately, Singtel said.

"Giving electricity suppliers real-time data on electricity consumption allows them to optimise the distribution of electricity to certain areas and times of the day especially when demand is peaking," said Mr Andrew Lim, business group managing director at Singtel's Group Enterprise.

For consumers, the pairing of smart meters with the telco's IoT network can lead to more accurate meter readings and ultimately cost savings.

Singtel currently provides machine-to-machine connectivity for EDMI's digital electric meters in Singapore.

With the Energy Market Authority planning to roll out smart meters in the second half of 2018, the partners aim to offer their IoT-driven smart metering solutions across the city's residential, commercial and industrial areas.

Mr How New Seng, group managing director and CEO at EDMI, said that with the low-power footprint of the Cat-M1 technology, the smart metering solutions will allow customers to reduce technical losses - power lost in dissipation in transmission and distribution lines - towards the goal of a greener power grid.

Singtel's Cat-M1 IoT network went live in September this year.

It has been conducting trials with more than 20 potential partners at an IoT innovation lab that was set up with Ericsson earlier in the year.

The Cat-M1 technology functions on a 1.4 MHz spectrum (reduced from 20 MHz) and provides average upload speeds between 200kpbs and 400 kpbs. This technology can extend battery life, potentially by up to 10 years.