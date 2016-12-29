SingPost names Paul Coutts its new CEO

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post on Thursday (Dec 29) announced the appointment of a new group chief executive officer, ending a year-long wait for anxious investors after the abrupt resignation of former group chief executive Wolfgang Baier last December.

Mr Paul William Coutts, 60, will helm SingPost with effect from June 1 next year. He will also join the postal and e-commerce group's board as a non-independent director on that date.

Mr Coutts' appointment was unanimously approved by the board and has received all required regulatory approvals, SingPost said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

The group had earlier said that it would name a new CEO before the end of the calendar year.

Mr Coutts joins SingPost from Toll Global Forwarding, one of the five divisions of logistics player Toll Group, where he was CEO since February 2013 in a global role based in Singapore.

Mr Coutts also has more than 20 years of experience in C-suite positions at major global logistics and postal companies.

His appointment adds to the new blood that has been brought in to lead SingPost after the group came under for corporate governance lapses shortly after Dr Baier's departure last year.

SingPost chairman Simon Israel said of Mr Coutts: "Given his seniority and the experience he brings from an extensive logistics and postal career including global leadership roles, Paul is well positioned to provide overall leadership to the transformation of the group, integrate SingPost's e-commerce logistics platforms and build out a globally competitive business."

Mr Coutts said in a statement: "It is exciting to have the opportunity to lead SingPost through a transformation into an e-commerce logistics company.

"The natural fit of postal services with e-commerce logistics, together with Singapore's strategic position as a hub, provides a platform to build a world-class business."

The announcement was made after trading hours. The counter closed up half a cent on $1.47 Thursday.