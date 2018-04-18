Singapore software start-up Dexecure gets S$1m seed funding

SINGAPORE - Dexecure - a Singapore-based software start-up that "speeds up websites by adding a single line of code" - has raised S$1 million in seed funding.

Investors include South-east Asian seed-stage venture firm Cocoon Capital and global venture capital firm Walden International.

Will Klippgen, managing partner at Cocoon Capital, said: "We found that the company enables speed increases for high-traffic websites at a six-times to 10-times lower price point compared to existing solutions in the market."

Dexecure's algorithm reportedly speeds up mobile and desktop websites by up to 40 per cent. In the last four months, Dexecure has optimised and served 568 million requests, saving 6.8 terabytes of data or 1,800 hours in waiting time for its customers.

Inian Parameshwaran, founder and chief of Dexecure said: "With browsers coming up with new features every single month, it is almost impossible for website developers to keep track and change their code to optimise for performance.

"At Dexecure, we have a team of developers that monitor these changes and accelerate websites so that users anywhere can enjoy a fast browsing experience."

Faster websites, according to the start-up, generate more page views, increase customer engagement and drive more conversions and sales. Since Dexecure also reduces the bandwidth needed per page, both websites and their visitors save on bandwidth cost, said the start-up.

Dexecure, born out of the National University of Singapore, was the first home-grown start-up to participate in the Y Combinator Fellowship Program, a sought-after accelerator programme based in Silicon Valley.