Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.6 per cent, or 19.17 points to 3,402.22 as at 9.01am.

This came after US stocks suffered its worst week since January 2016 on Friday, with the Dow Jones closing in correction territory amid the possibility of a global trade war and uncertainty from the White House.

On the Singapore bourse, about 36.8 million shares worth S$59.5 million changed hands.

Losers outnumbered gainers 91 to 37.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Noble Group which fell 5.4 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 8.8 Singapore cents apiece with 6.3 million shares traded; and Genting Singapore which fell 1.8 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.08 with 3.7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was down 1.6 per cent to S$26.95; and OCBC Bank which fell 0.9 per cent to S$12.76.