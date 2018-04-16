Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.12%

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Monday (April 16) with the Straits Times Index up 4.28 points to 3,505.58 as at 9.01am, as Asian markets started the week firmer after geopolitical repercussions from United States airstrikes on Syria appeared limited.

About 47.4 million shares worth S$87 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 59 to 49.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which fell 0.022 Singapore cents to 9.9 Singapore cents with 17.3 million shares changing hands.