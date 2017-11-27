Singapore shares decline at Monday's open

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Monday (Nov 27) with the Straits Times Index retreating 1.67 points to 3,440.48 as at 9.02am after fits of volatility in markets last week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 42, after 31.1 million shares worth S$34.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ThaiBev gained 0.5 cents to 97.5 SGD cents with 3.53 million shares traded. Midas went up 0.07 cents to 15.5 cents, with 1.67 million shares exchanging hands.

The three local banks were also among companies which retreated the most. DBS fell 4 cents to S$24.96; UOB fell 4 cents to S$25.96; and OCBC fell two cents to S$12.03.