Singapore-based Aslan Pharma files for Nasdaq listing

SINGAPORE -Singapore-based Aslan Pharmaceuticals, which has been listed on the Taipei Exchange since May 2017, has filed for a proposed initial public offering in the US.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering of its American Depository Shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering are yet to be determined, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Leerink Partners and Piper Jaffray & Co are the joint book-running managers; BTIG, H C Wainwright & Co and CLSA Limited are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Aslan, set up in Singapore eight years ago, develops drugs for cancer types that are more common in Asia - namely biliary tract cancer, breast cancer and gastric cancer.