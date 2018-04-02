SIA expands HighFlyer programme, adding Lufthansa and SWISS

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is adding Lufthansa and SWISS as partner airlines to its corporate programme HighFlyer, allowing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to also rack up points on eligible sectors flown by these two carriers.

This will apply to members of the HighFlyer programme in Singapore and Australia, SIA said in a statement on Monday (April 2).

The HighFlyer programme allows SMEs to earn five HighFlyer points for every S$1 spent on tickets booked via SIA's corporate booking platform, or an appointed travel agent. Points can then be used as full, or part payment, for tickets, upgrades and selected ancillaries.

SIA's senior vice-president (sales and marketing), Campbell Wilson, said: "We are constantly looking to reward our corporates when they fly with us and will continue to expand our choice of airline rewards for our HighFlyer members."

The partnership is part of a broader joint venture agreement inked between SIA and the Lufthansa Group in November 2015.