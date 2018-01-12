Shopper360 H1 earnings up 31% to RM4.6m

SINGAPORE - The absence of year-ago non-controlling interests gave a fillip to results for shopper marketing company Shopper360 for its first half.

Net profit jumped 31 per cent to RM4.61 million (S$1.5 million) from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday morning (Jan 12) before the market opened.

For the six months ended Nov 30, revenue rose 6 per cent to RM68.76 million from the preceding year. The gain in revenue was due partly to an increase in revenue contributions from existing and new customers in its in-store advertising and field force management segments, the group said.

Earnings per share grew to 4.03 sen from 3.08 sen for the year-ago period. Net asset value per share rose to RM40.95 as at Nov 30, from RM37.90 six months ago.

No dividend was declared for the period.

In November 2017, the group announced it had entered into a joint venture agreement with Pahtama Group to provide marketing services in the retail and consumer goods industries in Myanmar.

In addition, Shopper360 also said that it expanded its digital marketing services in Singapore as a result of its appointment as the creative agency for Burger King Singapore.

Shopper360 shares were last traded on Jan 2, 2018.