Seah Moon Ming to succeed Koh Yong Guan as SMRT chairman

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SMRT is appointing a new chairman and will also replace three of its directors.

Mr Koh Yong Guan, who is chairman of both SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains, will step down on July 17 July when he completes his term of office, the company said on Wednesday (May 10).

He will be succeeded by Mr Seah Moon Ming, who is now deputy chairman of both entities.

Mr Seah is the chief executive of Pavilion Energy, the Temasek-backed parent of Pavilion Gas.

He is also the chairman of International Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, as well as an adjunct professor at the School of Science and Technology of SIM University.

Mr Koh has been an independent director of SMRT Corporation since April 2007 and SMRT Trains since May 2007. He became chairman of both in July 2009.

SMRT also said three of its directors - Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, Mr Patrick Ang Peng Koon and Ms Moliah Hashim - will complete their terms of office on July 17.