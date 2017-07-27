Noble Group shares plunge by half after profit warning, asset sales

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Shares in Noble Group plunged in early trade on Thursday (July 27) after the embattled commodities trader issued a profit warning and announced plans to sell two key businesses and cut staff numbers as it seeks to slash its debt.

Singapore-listed Noble's stock nearly halved to a low of S$0.295, the weakest in more than one month. Noble's market value has shrunk to S$479 million (US$353 million), from US$6 billion in February 2015.

Late on Wednesday, Noble unveiled plans to sell its US gas and power business to Mercuria for US$248 million and also put its capital-intensive oil liquids business up for sale, leaving it focused on "hard commodities", essentially coal.

The sales are part of a strategic review undertaken by chairman Paul Brough, who took over in May. Noble said it would retire two "borrowing base" credit facilities worth a total of US$3 billion.

Noble also said it plans to raise another US$800 million to US$1 billion in two years from selling other assets.

The trader warned it would make a second-quarter net loss of US$1.7 billion to US$1.8 billion. Of this, it foresees up to US$1.3 billion of exceptional charges. This includes writing off all the "Level 3 fair value gains" on its hard-commodity portfolio. It carried US$660 million of Level 3 gains on its balance sheet at the end of last year.

Noble has struggled to repair investor confidence following setbacks over the past two years after Iceberg Research questioned its accounts in early 2015 and a sharp commodity market downturn. Noble has stood by its accounts.