Mr Bean's ex-MD bringing Gong Cha back to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Bubble tea brand Gong Cha will be returning to Singapore under the leadership of Mr Kang Puay Seng, the former co-founder and managing director of Mr Bean.

Royal Taiwan Tea said in a statement on Friday (Aug 4) that the appointment of the new master franchisee, Gong Cha (Singapore), is the first step in its quest to bring Gong Cha back to Singapore.

"Singapore has always been a key market for Gong Cha. Since the end of our previous franchise agreement, we have emphasised that we very much intend to continue to have a presence here," the firm said.

Gong Cha received more than 100 applications for the master franchise for the Singapore market, it added.

"Given the strength Gong Cha's brand in Singapore, we wanted to pick the right partner. Mr Kang's extensive experience in F&B, coupled with his hands-on approach, detailed operational knowledge and commitment to quality make him a right fit for Gong Cha," it said.

Gong Cha operates more than 1,300 stores globally. It plans to launch its first store in Singapore in the third quarter of the year, with the aim of opening multiple outlets in the following months.

Gong Cha is also planning to unveil a fresh look for its stores in Singapore as well as new offerings on the menu, in addition to original favourites.

Mr Kang, now the chief executive of Gong Cha (Singapore), said: "We are delighted to be selected as a partner by Gong Cha. It is one of the most recognised and admired F&B brands in Singapore. I am confident that by combining our local knowledge and expertise with Gong Cha's high-quality products and offering, we will scale new heights and play a key role in Gong Cha's expansion and growth."

Gong Cha (Singapore) is in discussion with various real estate companies and will be finalising the locations of the outlets in the coming weeks, the statement said.