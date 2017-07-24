mm2's bid to acquire 50% of Golden Village cinema chain falls through

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed mm2 Asia announced on Monday (July 24) that its bid to acquire a 50 per cent share of the Golden Village cinema chain in Singapore for S$184.25 million has fallen through after the owner of the other half-share in the business did not approve it.

mm2 Asia had announced on June 13 that it had signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Village Cinemas Australia Pty Ltd to buy the latter's 50 per cent stake in Dartina Development Ltd, which holds the Golden Village cinema business in Singapore.

The agreement was conditional, among others, on Village Cinemas Australia securing the approval of Golden Screen Ltd, which owns the other 50 per cent share in Dartina, by July 21. That approval was not obtained and the acquisition therefore did not take place.

mm2 Asia said in its pre-market exchange filing that it was currently in discussions with Village Cinemas Australia on their available options.