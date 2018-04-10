Hmlet to launch second co-living building near Newton

SINGAPORE - Co-living start-up Hmlet is launching its second fully co-living building in Singapore at 7 Sarkies Road in the Newton neighbourhood.

Hmlet, which will lease the entire 30,000 sq ft building, will rebrand the building as Hmlet @ Sarkies, and offer living space for up to 80 members. Under the co-living arrangements, members will share flats and have access to monthly events such as yoga classes, networking sessions, book clubs and cocktail evenings.

Viewings will begin next Wednesday (April 18).

This will be Hmlet's second building in Singapore dedicated solely to co-living, after it launched its inaugural dedicated project in Joo Chiat. Hmlet did not disclose rental rates, but prices advertised on its website for space in the eastern part of Singapore show a range from S$900 per month for a single person in a pocket bedroom to S$2,000 per month for two in a master bedroom.

Company chief executive and co-founder Yoan Kamalski said that the company is also looking to expand its portfolio in Hong Kong and Indonesia. The company has a current capacity for 300 members and expects to double this by the end of 2018.

The company closed a US$1.5 million seed financing round in 2017, led by Arum Investment.