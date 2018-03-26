Grab confirms acquisition of Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

SINGAPORE - Grab on Monday (March 26) confirmed that it has acquired Uber's South-east Asia operations for an undisclosed sum - putting an end to recent speculation about the merger between the two ride-hailing giants.

Bloomberg had reported on Sunday that the two companies had reached a deal.

Uber will take a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab, a figure which Grab described as "reflective of the companies' respective market shares".

Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi will join Grab's board.

With the acquisition, Grab will take over Uber's operations and assets in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Notably, Grab will also take over the operations of Uber's food delivery business, Uber Eats. Grab will expand its existing GrabFood businesses in Indonesia and Thailand to two more countries - Singapore and Malaysia - following the integration of the Uber Eats business.

Grab said that GrabFood will be available across all major South-east Asian countries in the first half of 2018. "To minimise disruption, Grab and Uber are working together to promptly migrate Uber drivers and riders, Uber Eats customers, merchant partners and delivery partners to the Grab platform."

The Uber app will continue to operate for two weeks to "ensure stability" for Uber drivers, who can sign up online to drive with Grab. Uber Eats will run until the end of May, after which Uber delivery and restaurant partners will move onto the GrabFood platform.

Grab chief Anthony Tan said: "Today's acquisition marks the beginning of a new era. The combined business is the leader in platform and cost efficiency in the region. Together with Uber, we are now in an even better position to fulfil our promise to outserve our customers."

Uber chief Mr Khosrowshahi added: "This deal is a testament to Uber's exceptional growth across South-east Asia over the last five years. It will help us double down on our plans for growth as we invest heavily in our products and technology to create the best customer experience on the planet."